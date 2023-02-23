A secondary school has defended its decision to remove entry doors into three toilet blocks used by pupils.

Pupils at Cullompton Community College in Cullompton, Devon, arrived at school this week to discover the doors had been taken off the entrances to some male and female toilet blocks.

It's understood the school has made the change to reduce anti-social behaviour.

One parent said: "Parents are concerned, especially parents of daughters. Poor girls and boys can see in and under and hear all."

Another concerned parent added: "Students, parents and even teachers are appalled by the decision to remove doors to three of the five student toilets.

"While cubicle doors remain in place, concerns have been raised over privacy ie visibility of urinals, being overheard etc."

Cullompton Community College Credit: BPM Media

Last October, Ofsted published a glowing report about the school, stating pupils "feel safe and enjoy attending school".

Inspectors concluded the school was "good" in all areas.

The school insisted the matter was discussed with pupils before a decision was made.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The decision we have taken brings us in line with many schools across the country and is commonplace.

"It follows our concerns - shared by many students who we discussed this matter with before reaching a decision - that more positive behaviour would be achieved if the toilet blocks were more open plan.

"We are pleased that they and the vast majority of parents support our decision.

"The well-being of students is always our top priority.”

