Play Brightcove video

ITV West Country's Jacquie Bird speaks to friends of Darcy Hollison who tragically died aged just 17

A group of young women have been busy training ready for a very special run in memory of one of their friends.

Darcy Hollinson, from Tavistock, was just 17 when she took her own life.

Now her former school friends from Plymouth are trying to raise awareness about young suicide with the half marathon this weekend.

One of her friends, Abby, said: "Darcy was one of the loveliest, bubbliest girls you've ever met, everyone who knew Darcy loved Darcy."

Another friend, Megan, added: "She was one of those people that, no matter how you're feeling, whether you're down, she would always cheer you up and make you smile, if you're having a down day, you wouldn't have to tell her, she would just know."

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch

In 2021, while studying for her A levels, Darcy took her own life.

Her friends have been devastated by her loss.

Megan said: "She hid it so well, it was how her personality was, she didn't want to show that side to many people and she was a support system for us.

"If I had an issue, Darcy would be one of the first people I told and she gave the best advice."

Darcy's friends in training for a half marathon Credit: ITV West Country

One of the things Darcy's friends have learned from her death is the importance of talking and opening up about suicidal thoughts.

With the support of Darcy's mum Debbie Hollinson, they want to do what they can to spread the message that there is help and support out there.

Although they are novice runners, they have been training for the Brighton Half Marathon, where they will run for the young suicide charity Papyrus.

Darcy's mum Debbie is incredibly proud of what they're doing in honour of their friend.

She said: "They've all got this inner strength, we've all got this inner strength to put to doing something that's worthwhile and that gets the conversation going."

Mrs Hollinson added: "We lose so many people to suicide and you only really find out about it when it happens to you or somebody close to you, then this new world opens up to you and you suddenly find out it's happening and people aren't talking about it."

If you are struggling with your mental health, help is available.

Call Samaritans on 116 123

Call the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) on 0800 58 58 58

See more links to advice and support here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…