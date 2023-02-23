Play Brightcove video

The extent of a fire which wrecked a children's science museum has been revealed for the first time.

The fire at We The Curious in Bristol was started when a solar panel on the roof of the building was damaged by birds and triggered a fault in the electrical system.

It happened in April last year and the flames took thousands of litres of water to extinguish, causing extensive damage inside.

Nearly 12 months on, the popular science centre remains closed with a multi-million-pound repair programme underway at the Grade II listed building.

Although the museum has started planning for the re-opening, it could be as late as January next year when it reopens.

As part of the refurbishment, the second floor of the building has been gutted and stripped back to the concrete and steel because of the extensive water damage.

Four new heat pumps, each weighing about a tonne, have been installed, as has a new roof and the building has been rewired.

All exhibits have been shut down and placed under protective covers as repairs progress.

Over the next few months, activities on site will include major repair work to restore the second floor, with a new raised access floor being installed, new electrics and mechanical items, and new metal frame ceilings and plaster-boarding.

The ground and first floor will also undergo extensive redecoration, because of the water damage to both levels.

New solar panels will be installed on the roof, which will generate 12% of the building's energy - triple what the previous array provided.

Since the fire staff have been taking activities into schools and communities across Bristol.

Chief executive officer Donna Speed said: "Everyone has been working all out to reopen We The Curious for the coming summer.

"Unfortunately, we now know that this isn't going to be possible with a repair project of this scope and complexity.

"It is disappointing, but also a great reminder that We The Curious is more than just a wonderful venue - it's the people, the joy of connecting and exploring ideas together.

"It's great to see the repair work progressing, and as soon as we know more about the updated timeframe, we'll be letting everyone know.

"We can't wait to be open again and welcoming everyone back through our doors."