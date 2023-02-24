Play Brightcove video

The footage of Indigo Bond, 21, taunting and kicking police during a Bristol riot as she's handed a 20-month sentence in prison

Footage of a woman taunting and kicking police officers during a riot in Bristol has been released as she's jailed.

Indigo Bond, 21, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Body-worn footage, CCTV and mobile phone video show Bond attacking officers, including kicking them, as well as using abusive language.

Evidence was also found of her throwing wood towards police.

Bond, of Fishponds, was jailed at Bristol Crown Court today (Friday 24 February).

Indigo Bond has been jailed for her role in the Bristol riot Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

The court heard she had been consuming alcohol on College Green in the hours leading up to the riot outside Bridewell Police Station.

His Honour Judge James Patrick said Bond had been at the forefront and continued to be aggressive throughout the incident.

Bond is the 31st person to be sentenced following the riot in March 2021.

Together, they have been sentenced to a total of 96 years and four months.

Detective Superintendent James Riccio said: “The compelling visual evidence gathered against her was collated in a painstaking review of thousands of hours of video footage and has led to today’s sentencing.

“More than 30 people have now been sentenced following the riot almost two years ago and we continue to work with the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of more people appearing in court in the weeks and months ahead.”

Police have reminded people that court proceedings following this incident are ongoing and should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that could be prejudicial and prevent those individuals from having a right to fair trial.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…