Seb and his mum Caroline talking to Seb & Eli

A boy who helped bring Down’s Syndrome to the mainstream world 10 years ago is now hoping to become an actor.

Seb White starred in the 2012 M&S Christmas advert as a toddler.

Now he’s turned 15, is studying in a mainstream school and has dreams of becoming an actor.

Seb said: “It was fun being part of the advert, Everyone’s so kind to me and I’ve had support from my mum, my dad, my brother, my sister, my nan and my grandad.”

Seb is a student at St Gregory's RC School in Bath and recently starred in the school’s production of ‘We Will Rock You.’

Seb in the M&S Advert Credit: M&S

Seb’s mum Caroline White has been fighting for better awareness of Down's Syndrome since he was born.

She said: “We were shopping for his school uniform and I just remember looking at all the models on the wall in their school uniform and I would really have liked him to have been represented on the wall.”

Mrs White contacted M&S and that led to Seb’s starring role in the advert.

She said: “I still feel like learning disabilities tend to be at the bottom of everyone’s agenda, that’s even if it gets onto the agenda.

"If I challenge things, I can get accused of being over-sensitive.

“We take each challenge, each milestone, each joy as it comes.”

As well as his dreams of being on the stage, Seb is going to get work experience in the walled garden in Mells, growing vegetables and working in the cafe.

