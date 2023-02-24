Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees says he remains "committed" to an underground system in the city despite the West of England Mayor Dan Norris saying he doesn't think it will ever happen.

Plans for a mass transit system in the city, which includes an underground rail network, were first put forward in 2017.

The proposals include four new overground and underground lines, as well as bus routes and new railway stations.

In 2018, Bristol City Council estimated it would cost £4billion to build.

But when West of England Combined Authority Mayor Dan Norris was recently asked if he thought it would ever go ahead, he simply replied: "No"

In a statement issued yesterday (Thursday 23 February), the Mayor of Bristol insisted he is "committed" to the mass transit system.

Mr Rees added: "The lack of ambition of both Bristol City opposition councillors and the combined authority is staggering.

"Any growing city with a major economy must have a world-class transport system and we have the opportunity to build one in a sustainable low carbon way.

"Delivery of infrastructure has to stay ahead of the growth of population and the economy.

"Ours has lagged behind for decades and we created the combined authority to change that.

"Any delay or change of direction now is simply repeating the failures of the past and failing Bristol.”