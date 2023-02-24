The family of a seven-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car have paid tribute to their "cheeky, funny and precious little man".

Alfie Tollett, from Plymouth, sustained serious injuries in the crash in Plymstock on Saturday 19 February and later died in hospital.

Paying tribute to him today, his family said: “‘This has to be one of the hardest things we have had to do as a family.

"On Sunday, our precious little Alfie was involved in a horrible incident where sadly he lost his life.

“This has left a massive hole in our whole family. Our Alfie was not just our son and brother, but also a grandson, a cousin, a nephew and a friend to so many people.

“He was our special cheeky, funny and precious little man. Our hearts are completely broken. We are so numb and are struggling to understand why this has happened.

“We would like to thank you for the kind words of support we have received.

“To our Alfie moos, we miss you sweetheart and we will never ever forget you. Fly high our baby.

"Thank you for the best seven years of our lives. All our love Mummy, Daddy, Jack and Teddy. X”

The family have asked for privacy as they grieve and come to terms with their loss.

Devon and Cornwall Police continue to make enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision, which happened at around 11.10am on Wembury Road, near the Plymstock Albion Oaks Rugby Club.

A 55-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He has been released on police bail to return on Saturday 20 May.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50230040392.

