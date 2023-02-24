Firefighters rescued 70 pigs after a lorry overturned on the A303 in Somerset.

Emergency services were called to the Southfields Roundabout in Ilminster, which is the junction with the A358 road.

The driver of the HGV was also trapped and had to be cut free.

The incident happened early yesterday afternoon (Thursday 23 February). Drivers were warned to avoid the stretch of road, which was closed for several hours.

The road has since reopened.