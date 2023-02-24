'It can get everybody' - how boxing helped teenage drug addict turn life around

Play Brightcove video

A teenager from Swindon has described how she fought an addiction to Class A drugs and turned her life around by getting involved with boxing.

Jess Bryden, 18, became addicted to drugs while she was still at school.

She began hanging out with the wrong crowd and knew people involved in County Lines drugs distribution networks in cities and the countryside.

When she faced expulsion, her dad Don managed to encourage the school to give Jess one last chance. Then, to aid her recovery, he decided to set up a boxing charity using every penny he had.

Now Jess is clean and working as an instructor helping to keep other teenagers away from drugs.

"I was sectioned for my mental health as the drugs I was taking just weren't good for my head," Jess told ITV News West Country.

"I was taken out of the country after. I lived in Wales and I lived in Spain, my dad moved me to Spain. When I came back I got straight into boxing. Thankfully I found something that suited me."

Best, the charity founded by Jess' dad Don and his wife, now works to provide boxing as therapy for teenagers.

Don Bryden intervened after his daughter became addicted to drugs Credit: DONBRYDEN_ITV_240223

"It can get everybody from the richest to the rich to the poorest of the poor," said Don.

"Drugs don't differentiate where you come from: colour, creed or culture.

"I was sitting at the principal's office with the board there and they were going to expel my daughter. And I refused to accept that.

"I said 'our family unit's so strong, we'll be able to get her through this'.

"I said however, I put it across to her that if I can help my daughter I'll set something up. What I sai said was back of a fag-packet, to be honest, but I said I'd do something - if I can help one, I can help another."

Best offers one-to-one mentoring to help other children get off the streets, with Swindon Borough Council referring teenagers to the charity.