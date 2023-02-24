A rescue pet that worked as a Gloucestershire police dog has been named as a finalist for the Kennel Club Hero Dog Award.

Stella worked as a police dog for Gloucestershire Constabulary as a drugs, cash and firearms recovery dog for eight and a half years but has now retired.

Being an RSPCA rescue dog, Stella went on to become the first Staffordshire Bull Terrier Police Dog in the UK in 2014.

Working with her owner PC Claire Todd, Stella found thousands of pounds worth of drugs and cash and has also worked with schools and communities to help people overcome their fear of dogs.

A total of five dogs have been named as finalists for the Kennel Club Hero Dog Award.

They were revealed at Crufts, which started on Wednesday 22 February.

Kay Burley, speaking as an ambassador of The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award, said: “These five special dogs are not only heroes to their owners but also to the rest of us.

"They make a huge difference every day by providing love, companionship and dedication, protecting the nation and saving lives.

“No one can deny the remarkable impact dogs have, from the joy they bring each day, to being by our side during the hardest times and showing extraordinary loyalty and bravery.

"The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award is a celebration of this unique bond we share with dogs and their heroic feats – please vote for your four-legged hero and celebrate these five inspirational dogs.”

Each of the five dogs has been chosen as part of a subcategory within the overall Hero Award.

They will now face a public vote to determine the overall winner, which will be revealed on the final day of Crufts on Sunday 12 March at the Resorts World Arena at Birmingham NEC.

