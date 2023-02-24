A police officer who is accused of multiple sex offences involving three women has been further charged with sexual activity with a teenage girl.

PC Matthew Tregale was previously charged with 10 offences involving three women spanning an 18-year period.

The Devon and Cornwall Police officer has now been further charged with two counts of non-penetrative sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl. The alleged offence dates back to 2014.

The 33-year-old, who featured in Channel 4 mini-series ‘Call The Cops’ in 2019, will face the charges at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 8 March.

Tregale is next due before Bristol Crown Court on Monday 27 February in connection with 10 other charges which relate to incidents between 2005 and 2021.

He is accused of four counts of sexual assault by penetration, two counts of false imprisonment, attempted rape, two counts of sexual assault, putting a person in fear of violence by harassment and two counts of controlling or coercive behaviour.

PC Tregale is currently suspended from duty.