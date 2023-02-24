The World Pasty Championships have been axed after 10 years of competitions in Cornwall.

The Eden Project and the Cornish Pasty Association announced this morning (Friday 24 February) that the event will not take place this year, saying they felt it had run its course.

Last year's competition returned after a previous cancellation due to the pandemic.

The championship attracted entries from both amateurs and professionals

A spokesperson for the Eden Project said: "The Eden Project and the Cornish Pasty Association have decided to no longer stage the World Pasty Championships as it is felt that after a decade of successful and memorable events, the championships have run their course.

"The first championships took place at Eden in 2012 and early last year we were delighted to celebrate the 10th event.

"We are hugely grateful for the support of the amateur, professional and company entrants who have taken part over the years, the dedicated pasty judges, the entertainers and all those who have attended in celebration of Cornwall’s culinary gift to the world. Long live the pasty!"