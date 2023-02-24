Cornwall Council will be replacing signs in Mevagissey after they were installed with incorrect spelling and directions.

One sign on the South West Coastal Path spelt the village as 'Mavagissey' whilst others in the Mevagissey and St Austell area also had wrong distances on them or were pointing in the wrong direction.

While another sign in Carlyon Bay guided people going to Crinnis Beach and Trenarren in the opposite direction.

The sign telling walkers how to get to Trenarren was actually pointing in the opposite direction, with Black Head at Trenarren clearly visible away from the signpost.

Another sign in Par indicated that Charlestown is half a mile away when the distance is in fact around three and a half miles away.

The signs were commissioned by Cormac, a company owned by Cornwall Council.

The company has since apologised for the error and said it will be correcting the signs.

Cllr James Mustoe said: “It was brought to my attention over the past weekend – there have been some issues with spelling and directional accuracy on new coastal path signs installed in the Mevagissey and St Austell Bay area.

“I contacted Cormac immediately and met with them. They have apologised for the mistakes and are taking urgent action to correct them.”

In a statement, Cornwall Council, said: “We are aware that three of the signposts installed as part of our coastal access works have incorrect information on the sign plates.

"These signs have now been removed and will be replaced with signs carrying the correct information.

“The signs are part of a programme of works to deliver physical improvements at more than 100 locations on the South West Coast Path in Cornwall as part of the Marine and Coastal Access Act (2009).”

