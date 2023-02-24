A woman has appeared in court charged with actual bodily harm and making threats to kill after armed police were called to a property in Bideford.

Devon and Cornwall Police attended an incident in Pridham Place at about 3.45pm on Tuesday (21 February).

One man had suffered an injury to his head, but his injuries are not life-changing or life-threatening.

Kelly Sorensen, 42, of Newton Court, Newton Road in Bideford, appeared before magistrates in Exeter yesterday (23 February).

She has also been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

She entered no plea and was remanded in custody until the next hearing on Thursday 23 March.

Another four persons, all from the Bideford area, were arrested in connection with the incident.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, and a controlled Class A drug and has been bailed until 22 May.

A 59-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm has also been bailed until 22 May.

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary has also been bailed until 22 May.

A 34-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been eliminated from the investigation and will have no further police action taken against her.