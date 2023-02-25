Detectives have launched a CCTV appeal following a 'brutal and unprovoked' assault, which left a man with a broken jaw and a woman needing hospital treatment.

The pair, in their 20s, were attacked at The Bearpit in Bristol, shortly after 3am on Saturday 29 October.

This left the man requiring dental treatment while the woman was left bruised and had to go to hospital.

Officers now want to identify a man captured on CCTV and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault to come forward.

The man they are seeking to speak to is described as white, about 5ft 10ins tall and estimated to be in his 30s. He is said to be of a large build, with short brown hair. He was wearing a grey Hoodrich tracksuit top.

PC Alex Northover said: “Although this happened during the early hours, we are hopeful that there were people in the area who witnessed this brutal and unprovoked violence.

“Thankfully instances of this nature are infrequent, but we remain committed to catch the man responsible.

“We appreciate the CCTV is not of the best quality, but please call us if you recognise the man who we hope can help our enquiries, or if you witnessed the assaults.

"Contact us on 101 quoting reference number 5222260603, via our website or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”