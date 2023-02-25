A man has died after a car crashed through railings and entered the River Avon in Bristol.

The vehicle was being driven through Bedminster when it left York Road and entered the water, in the early hours of this morning (25 February).

Police have confirmed three people were in the vehicle, including a man in his 20s who sadly died. His next of kin has been informed and his family are being offered support from a specially-trained liaison officer.

The two other people in the car received medical attention.

Coronation Road and Clarence Road were closed while emergency services attended but have since reopened. York Road and White House Street remain shut to the public.

Officers are now investigating how the car came to be in the River Avon.

Avon and Somerset Police have also made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the police watchdog.

Officers are now appealing for information following the collision, which happened at 1:24am on Saturday 25 February

In a statement confirming the crash, the force said:

" We responded to an incident in the early hours of this morning (Saturday 25 February) after a car went through railings alongside the river in York Road, Bedminster, and entered the water.

"There were three occupants in the car, one of whom, a man in his 20s, has sadly died.

"The two other occupants have received medical attention.

"An investigation is ongoing to ascertain how the vehicle came to be in the water.

"We are making a mandatory referral this incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)."

