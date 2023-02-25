Play Brightcove video

Watch Louisa Britton's report

It was just a year ago that Bella became the youngest author in the world, winning a Guinness World Record for her books 'The Lost Cat'.

She was five at the time and, according to her parents, determined to pursue her literary ambitions.

Chelsie Syme, Bella's mum, told ITV News West Country: "We went down to a book fair to support family and she took her little drawing book with her and she approached a publisher and said this is my book.

"They said that's so sweet and they spoke about it and they came back and said we want to publish it.

"So that's where it all progressed from there."

Bella Dark is now six years old and has penned a sequel, once again complete with her own illustrations.

She now hopes to take home a second Guinness World Record, this time for the youngest author of a series of books.

Chelsie added: "We never expected it to go global. After she wrote the first one and got the Guinness World Record she had already started writing snowy two, so she carried on from there.

"We didn't even then expect to be going for a second world record. It's been pretty incredible."

Chelsie says the recognition Bella has received since the publication of her first book has been 'incredible' Credit: ITV News West Country

The series follows the adventures of cat snowy, but Bella says her books have an important message.

She said: "The first one is not to go outside on your own without a parent and the second one is that people are more important than things"

She said gaining recognition for her first book made her 'really, really happy', and she is already working on a third book.

To be awarded the second world record, she needs to sell at least 1,000 copies of the sequel.

Chelsie says that is still a way off but is hopeful Bella could once again make history.