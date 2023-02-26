A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an assault inside a property in the Oakhurst area of Swindon.

Police say the man suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury during a "serious assault" on Ulysses Road, shortly before 8:30am on yesterday (25 February).

Today he has now been arrested and is in custody for questioning.

A woman in her 20s who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the property yesterday has now been bailed.

In a statement yesterday, the force said: " A scene is currently in place at Ulysses Road, Oakhurst, Swindon, following a serious assault inside a property at around 8.25am this morning (25/02).

"The victim, a man in his 20s, has been taken to hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

"A woman in her 20s has been arrested and remains in custody for questioning."

Wiltshire Police then released a new statement this afternoon, stating: "A woman who was arrested yesterday morning (25/02) on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident inside a property in Ulysses Road, Oakhurst, Swindon has been bailed.

"Further to our enquiries, a man in his 20s who suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury in the incident has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

"He is currently in custody for questioning"

A crime scene remains in place at the property while officers conduct an investigation.

Wiltshire police say it was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the wider public.