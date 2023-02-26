A woman has been taken to hospital after suffering head and facial injuries after she was hit by a car in Cheltenham.

Police were called to Montpellier Terrace following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a blue Nissan Micra, at 7:15pm yesterday evening (25 February).

Officers found a 20-year-old woman had injuries to her head and face, and she was taken to Southmead Hospital. It is not thought that her injuries are life-threatening.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the collision, but these have now been lifted.

Gloucestershire Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who might have relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone who may be able to help officers is being urged to fill out this online form and quote incident 381 of 25 February.