People are being urged to call the police immediately if they spot a missing 63-year-old man from Gloucester, who's disappearance is said to be 'out of character'.

Andrew has gone missing from Matson and was last seen leaving an address on Red Well Road at around 4pm on Friday (24 February).

Gloucestershire Police says it's concerned for his welfare and has urged the public to help them find him.

Andrew has mobility issues and uses a walking stick, and officers believe his right prosthetic leg will be visible if he is still wearing the clothes he was last seen in.

It has been reported that the 63-year-old was last spotted wearing a black waterproof jacket, shiny navy blue jogging bottoms, glasses, black trainers and a blue baseball cap.

He is said to be 5ft 6ins in height and of medium build, with light grey hair. He is also thought to be clean shaven.

Andrew likes to walk in the local area around the Gloucester Ski and Snowboard Centre and playing fields. It is not believed to have any known links to other parts of the county, though officers say it is possible that he may have travelled via bus.

Anyone who has seen him since he disappeared is being asked to call 101 and quote incident 117 of 25 February. But if he is seen at the time of calling, then people are being told to dial 999 and ask for the police.

Information can also be passed to the force through the Missing People charity on 116 000.