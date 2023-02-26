The head of Wiltshire Police is to leave the force today (26 February) after 30 years, and his successor will take charge tomorrow morning.

Kier Pritchard took up the role of Chief Constable on 5 March 2018, the day a major incident was declared following the Salisbury Novichok nerve agent attack.

This proved to be the largest major incident the force and local partners have ever experienced and dominated global news for many months.

Mr Pritchard has served in Wiltshire for his entire 30 years in policing and followed in his late father’s footsteps by joining at 19-years-old.

He said: “To have had the opportunity to lead the Force that I have dedicated my entire professional career to, has been the greatest privilege.

“Whilst I cannot shy away from the challenges the Force is facing and the improvements we need to make, I remain immensely proud of all of the officers, staff and volunteers at Wiltshire Police whose unrelenting dedication to public service is inspiring.

Wiltshire’s new Chief Constable, Catherine Roper, will formally take over from tomorrow (27 February).

Philip Wilkinson, Wiltshire's PCC, has backed Catherine Roper for the job Credit: WOPCC

Ms Roper is currently serving as a commander in the Metropolitan Police and was announced as the preferred candidate in December 2022.

She joined the Met in 2000 before taking on high-profile roles within specialist intelligence and surveillance command.

Ms Roper has also worked with groups responsible for providing armed protection for politicians and high-profile VIPs, with the Specialist Protection Command.

She similarly worked in Royalty Protection, which is responsible for the armed protection of the Royal Family.

Most recently, in 2022, Ms Roper became responsible for Central Specialist Crime, which tackles the most serious organised crime. This includes economic and cyber crime; modern slavery and organised immigration crime, as well as online child sexual exploitation, kidnaps and the Flying Squad.