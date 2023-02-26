Two men have been arrested after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted while travelling on a bus in Gloucestershire.

The 17-year-old was on board the 62 Applegates bus traveling between Berkeley and Dursley when she was approached by two men, on Wednesday 22 February.

The girl was then sexually assaulted at around 8:50am, before she being followed through town after she exited at Dursely.

The victim then managed to find a place of safety.

Officers subsequently arrested two men, one aged in his 20s and one in his 50s, on suspicion of sexual assault of a child on Friday (24 February).

Both men have now been released on bail with conditions that include no unsupervised contact with any child aged under 18.

Gloucestershire Police now wants to hear from anyone who was either on the bus and saw what happened, or who might have any information that could help the investigation.

Anyone who might be able to help officers is being urged to complete this online form and give the quote incident number 55 of 23 January.