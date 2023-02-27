Alfie Boe will perform at the Live in Somerset event at Vivary park this August.

The singer is one of many acts performing over the bank holiday weekend including Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, The Proclaimers, McFly and Megan McKenna.

Claire Kidger of LCC Live, which organises the event, said: “Rounding off our Live in Somerset bank holiday line-up for 2023 by announcing Alfie Boe seemed like the perfect way to go, he is a great addition for us and one we’re super excited for!

"We’re over the moon and honoured to be welcoming such an iconic international star such as Alfie, and we hope the sun is shining for him".

Alfie Boe now performs in some of the world's most famous classical venues and is always grateful to his fans:

He said: “When I look at the crowd at my concerts. I can see I've got Who fans, classical fans, musical theatre fans and jazz fans as well.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday (3 March) and are available to purchase from TicketLine or Taunton’s Visitor Centre on Fore Street.

Live in Somerset will take place between 24 and 28 August.