A woman was sexually assaulted while walking through Wellington's town centre.

Avon and Somerset Police say she was attacked on Fore Street at around 1.30am on Sunday morning (26 February)

Officers have released a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with their investigation.

He is white and is shown wearing a dark coat with padding in the sleeves.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are making sure the victim has access to any support services she requires following the incident.

"If anyone recognises him, or saw anything suspicious, please call 101 and give the reference number 5223046399."