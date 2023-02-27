Play Brightcove video

One of Cornwall's biggest fishing exports is being recommended to be downgraded on the good seafood guide.

The number of brown crabs landed in Cornwall has been declining since 2017 and now the good seafood guide, run by Cornwall Wildlife Trust says it no longer has the stocks to rate it as sustainable.

Matt Slater, lead for the guide, says the downgrading of one of the most celebrated Cornish fish products is "a great shame".

"We've really noticed a decline per pot. If you look at the whole of the county the catch is actually decreasing and that is a really bad sign for that fish stock."

Stocks of brown crab around the Cornish coast have been dropping since a peak in 2017. Credit: Matt Slater / Cornwall Wildlife Trust

Every year Cornwall Wildlife Trust reviews the winter seafood ratings and this year brown crab, sometimes known as edible crab or pasty crabs, is being recommended to drop to a four from a three with five being the least sustainable rating.

A rating of four means that, for the first time, pot-caught brown crab is no longer on theCornwall Good Seafood Guide recommended list.

There are currently 280 fishing vessels licensed to target brown crabs in Cornish waters.

Matt says "There's an urgent need for some control and some management of that fishery".

Newquay fisherman Joe Emmett has been fishing for crabs for 30 years. He's noticed the "ever-decreasing" number of crabs being caught.

"The trend seems to be to buy more and more pots to keep the amount of catch in the same."

He's worried about what this means for his son Chris and the family business.

"A lot of families are embedded in the fishing industry and they want to see a future in it. There's no point fishing for the next three years and hope when you fish out making a fortune and there'll be nothing left for the next generation and the generation after that."

"We have to be responsible and think about the future."

Fishing for crab and lobster is 70% of the family business for Joe and Chris Emmett Credit: ITV News

His thoughts are echoed by Padstow shellfisher Johnny Murt who says "it was very obvious what was going to happen" with the increase in pots on the seabed.

"We have for a number of years called for some kind of limits on the pressure on the crab stock. So hopefully in a few years of good management, we'll be back up as a recommended species."

Belinda Carne from fish merchant Wing of St Mawes says Cornish crab is "very important to Cornwall" with their deliveries going to restaurants across the UK and internationally to Dubai.

"A lot of customers want it and we do have times of the year where we are very short. Then you get a lot of people we have to turn away because we don't have it. So to lose any amount would be huge for us."

The crab and lobster fishery is arguably one of the most important fisheries in Cornwall. Credit: ITV News

Sam Davis is the chief officer of the Cornwall inshore fisheries and conservation authority. The office is in charge of the six-mile radius around the coast and has tracked a decline in crab landings since 2017.

She says it is "disappointing" the Good Seafood Guide has decided it should downgrade crab.

"It's a stock that extends outside the six-mile limit, not just around the coast of Cornwall, but out into the English Channel. So management is wider than just inshore management."

"Locally, we want to work with the shellfish industry to find solutions which could work around Cornwall’s coast, to support the particular nature of the fishery here."

The Good Seafood Guide is hosting a public consultation on the recommendation to downgrade brown crab, and people have until 5pm, Friday 3rd March to share their views.