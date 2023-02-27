Parts of a dismantled caravan have been dumped in an “outrageous” case of fly-tipping at a beauty spot in the Cotswolds.

The waste was found along the track in Edgeworth near Cirencester, and has left residents outraged.

Cotswold District Councillor Julia Judd said it is devastating to find such a beautiful spot littered.

She said: “I was outraged when I saw this dismantled caravan strewn about this steep, rocky track which is a class six highway, a relic of 1930s road classification.

The discarded caravan was found near Cirencester Credit: Julia Judd

“It is devastating, such a remote beautiful spot, how could someone do this? It is going to cost taxpayers such a lot to clear up.

“Three site visits, a variety of vehicles and trailers to do the collection and it will take hours of man time. Half of it is in Cotswold and the chassis and other bits are in Stroud District.

“We will sort this out, officers have been liaising with one another and some amazing people have stepped up to lend a hand.”

Environment bosses at Cotswold District Council have sought to strengthen their approach to fly-tipping in recent months.

They recently installed cameras at fly-tipping hotspots in a bid to crackdown on the illegal activity.

From April to September last year, the council recorded 531 incidents of flytipping across the district – an increase of 15 per cent compared to the previous year.

