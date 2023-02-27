A dog was injured inside its home after a firearm was fired at a front door in Gloucester this morning.

Gloucestershire Police were called to an address in Matson shortly before 4am today (February 27).

No people were hurt but a dog was taken to the vet after it was injured in the incident.

Armed officers attended the scene and there was a large police presence in the area while enquiries took place.

Officers are appealing for information and urging anyone who may know something relevant to the investigation to come forward.

In a statement, Gloucestershire Police said: "Officers are in the early stages of an investigation and extra patrols will be taking place in the area.

"At this time no arrests have been made.

"Police are keen to hear from anyone who lives in the area and may have CCTV or doorbell footage from between 2.30am and 4.30am."

Anyone with information on what took place can contact the police by completing an online form and quoting incident 37 of 27 February.