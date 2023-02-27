Police want to trace a man after a hit-and-run in Bristol.

Officers were called to Wells Road in Knowle at about 2.05pm on Sunday 15 January after a silver Vauxhall Astra collided with a parked vehicle.

The driver left the scene on foot immediately after the incident.

Avon and Somerset Police have now released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with their investigation.

A spokesperson for the force: "He is described as male, white, in his 20s or 30s, of average build and with dark hair and facial hair.

"He is seen wearing a tracksuit that is predominantly navy.

"We ask anyone who recognises him, or witnessed the collision, to please call us on 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5223011215."