Avon and Somerset Police appeal for information after hit-and-run in Bristol
Police want to trace a man after a hit-and-run in Bristol.
Officers were called to Wells Road in Knowle at about 2.05pm on Sunday 15 January after a silver Vauxhall Astra collided with a parked vehicle.
The driver left the scene on foot immediately after the incident.
Avon and Somerset Police have now released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with their investigation.
A spokesperson for the force: "He is described as male, white, in his 20s or 30s, of average build and with dark hair and facial hair.
"He is seen wearing a tracksuit that is predominantly navy.
"We ask anyone who recognises him, or witnessed the collision, to please call us on 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5223011215."