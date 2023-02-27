A 'playful' and 'affectionate' dog has spent more than 500 days at an RSPCA rescue centre in Somerset.

Staff at the Brent Knoll Animal Centre say the nine-year-old beagle cross arrived in September 2021 and is still waiting to find his forever home.

Andy Cook, from RSPCA North Somerset Branch, said: “It's safe to say that this boy is a special lad and is the team’s favourite.

"He is loving life at RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre and joins the team every morning for tea break.

“However, as much as we all adore Charlie, we would love nothing better than to see him in a wonderful new home.

Charlie is looking for his forever home Credit: RSPCA

"He’s such a playful and affectionate dog who deserves to find his special place in someone’s heart and home.

“We can’t understand why he’s not yet been adopted and really hope that someone out there will give this gorgeous rescue dog the second chance he needs.”

Staff say Charlie came into the rescue shelter after living in a home where there was domestic abuse and confrontation meaning he can be worried around by unfamiliar people, especially men.

But once he gets to know people, he loves being around his human friends.

The RSPCA said his ideal home would be an adult-only home, or a home with older children of secondary school age.

He is looking for an experienced owner who can help with his anxieties and give him a chance to build his confidence.

Charlie is anxious around dogs so would like to enjoy a life where he can be exercised away from other dogs.

You can find out more about Charlie and what he needs on his profile.