A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 88-year-old man died in Glastonbury.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to a property in George Street at around 12.30pm on Sunday (26 February). The man was found dead at the scene.

A 41-year-old has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in police custody.

A cordon remains in place while enquiries are carried out, including a forensic examination of the scene.

Neighbourhood policing Inspector Matthew Reed said: “Our collective thoughts are with the victim’s family in what is undoubtedly a very difficult time. They are being supported by a team of specially-trained family liaison officers.

A police cordon remains in place whilst investigations are ongoing Credit: ITV News

“We would like to reassure the public that our Major Crime Investigation Team will conduct a full and thorough investigation into the circumstances which led to the victim’s death and to seek justice for his family.

“While we believe this is an isolated incident, there will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days, as well as high-visibility reassurance patrols.

“Anyone with concerns or questions are invited to speak to any of our officers or to contact the local neighbourhood policing team.

"If anyone has any information which could aid our investigation, please call 101 and give the reference number 5223046697 to the call handler."