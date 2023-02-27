Play Brightcove video

Watch drone footage of trees lit up in magnolia pink

Sitting just above the A30, squarely in the middle of a field, is a copse of trees legendary to those living in the far South West.

The Cookworthy Knapp trees are 100 beech trees that are commonly known as the "nearly home" trees.

They mark the border between Cornwall and Devon and are a familiar site for anyone leaving on their travels or returning home.

Over their years standing as a familiar landmark they have been painted and photographed but tonight (February 27) they are lit up in a pink glow, to celebrate the early arrival of Spring in Cornwall.

The iconic landmark has been given a makeover for the night Credit: ITV West Country

Each year six nominated champion Magnolia Campbellii trees are monitored in six different Great Gardens in Cornwall to record the date they come into full bloom.

The moment all six champion magnolia trees have flowered with at least 50 blooms on each, spring has arrived in England and more specifically in Cornwall.

The Nare Country House Hotel is behind the stunt to see the Lifton landmark light up and the colour has been chosen to mirror the hue of the pink magnolias of Cornwall.