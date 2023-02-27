A woman attacked a police officer after she was pulled over as she left a pub in Box, Wiltshire.

The officer was on patrol on the A4 when he saw a black Mitsubishi Colt leaving a local pub and driving off at speed.

The vehicle was stopped and an officer carried out a roadside breath test after smelling alcohol.

When Maria Giblen-Price, 31, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, she became aggressive and kicked one of the officers in the leg.

It happened on 17 January. Giblen-Price of Mill Lane in Box was taken to custody where she refused a second sample for analysis.

She pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis and assaulting a police officer when she appeared in court last week.

She was given a 12-month disqualification and ordered to pay a £615 fine.