A former prison officer has been jailed for 16 months after having an "emotional and sexual" relationship with an inmate.

Rachel Martin was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court today (28 February) for misconduct in a public office.

The 25-year-old had been working at HMP Guys Marsh in Dorset when the relationship with the prisoner began.

Between November 2020 and March 2021, Martin sent the prisoner a parcel containing high-value designer clothing and footwear.

She also gave him women's underwear and communicated with him on an illegal mobile phone.

Martin even advised the inmate how he could dispose of the phone by saying: "If anyone comes, you’ll just have to flush it" - and purchased a top-up for the device.

The court heard that Martin also encouraged and assisted communication with two other prisoners on mobile phones that she failed to report they were in possession of.

DI Alastair Quinn of the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU), said: “Rachel Martin had a clear duty to report her association with a serving prisoner and the possession of phones – if she had done so, appropriate steps could have been taken to stop further contact and prevent it from developing into a relationship at an early stage.

"However, she chose not to do the right thing and instead took active steps to hide her relationship and the communication she was engaging in.”

SWROCU’s Counter Corruption Unit worked with HMPPS and the Crown Prosecution Service to build a strong case against Martin.

Prisons Minister Damian Hinds said: “We will never tolerate those few prison officers who break the rules for their own personal gain and undermine the safety of our prisons.

“Though the vast majority of officers carry out their duties to the highest standards, we will always take the strongest possible action against the small minority who fall foul of the law - including those who engage in illicit relationships.”

Anthony Johns, CPS Wessex Senior Crown Prosecutor, said: “As a prison officer and person acting in public office, she was in an important position of trust.

"Martin would have known that her actions represented a clear breach of that trust, created a serious conflict of interest, and entirely compromised her position.

“People who act otherwise than in accordance with their duties in public office will be brought to justice.”

