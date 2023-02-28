A man has been arrested after a woman was "seriously assaulted" on the outskirts of Bristol this afternoon (28 February).

Police were called to Filton Avenue, right on the city's border with Filton, Gloucestershire, at around 4:15pm.

Avon and Somerset Police said the victim was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Pictures show police vehicles at the scene, near the junction with Eden Grove, as well as a cordon in place near The Bulldog pub.

Bus services are being diverted as a result of the road closure.

First West of England has announced that services 70 and 73 are now being taken through Station Road and Gloucester Road.

The exact nature of the incident has not yet been disclosed.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "We were called to Filton Avenue, Horfield, at approximately 4.15pm this afternoon (Tuesday 28 February) following a serious assault on a woman.

"She has been taken to hospital by paramedics. A man has been arrested in connection with this incident.

"Officers remain at the scene and are carrying out enquiries. Temporary road closures have been lifted."

