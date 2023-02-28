A private detective looking into the case of missing Levi Davis says he has identified a suspect who is "going out of their way to re-direct the narrative" around his disappearance.

Gavin Burrows, from Line of Inquiry, has been working on the case of the Bath Rugby and X Factor star since December.

He is offering a £10,000 reward for any information which helps uncover what happened to Levi, who was last seen in Barcelona in October.

Mr Burrows believes he knows who is responsible for the rugby star vanishing four months ago.

Gavin Burrows told ITV News West Country: "Recollections may vary with the truth, however, our main suspect is going out of their way to re-direct the narrative and has been continuously doing this to both us and the police from the very start of the disappearance and inquiry."

Mr Burrows says a meeting is being scheduled with Interpol and the National Crime Agency.

It comes as the BBC reports the case has been handed over to a specialist crime unit in Spain. They say there are "disturbing" issues with the case and "no logical explanation".

Levi Davis, 24, was last seen leaving an Irish bar on CCTV in Barcelona at the end of October.

His passport was found a few weeks later in the city's port, but there have been no further clues to his whereabouts.

Earlier this month, reports emerged revealing Mr Davis had posted a video on social media saying "my life is in danger" days before he went missing.

In the startling video, Mr Davis shared how he was being blackmailed by criminals who were threatening to kill him and his family.

He said: "I am now not safe. By doing this I am not safe... this is me taking my power back."

His family have previously talked about their heartbreak at his disappearance.

Levi's mother, Julie Davis, says her life has been "upside down" since her son's disappearance.