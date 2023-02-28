A man is in hospital after he was attacked outside a pub in Bedminster, Bristol.

The assault happened in West Street at around 10.10pm on Sunday 26 February. The ambulance service was called to the scene and the man was taken to hospital.

Avon and Somerset subsequently arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. He is currently in custody.

Officers have been examining CCTV in the area and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault or who has other information that could help their investigation to get in touch.

They are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223047021.