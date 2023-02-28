A man who was repeatedly abusive to NHS staff has been banned from Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

Luke Flint was described by police as a "persistent beggar" who harassed members of the public as well as hospital staff.

The 28-year-old, of Southgate Street in Gloucester, was served with an antisocial behaviour injunction at Cheltenham and Gloucester County Court on Friday 17 February.

The case against Flint was brought by Solace, a joint team of officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary, Cheltenham Borough Council and Gloucester City Council, following months of anti-social behaviour.

Solace officer Matt Roberts said: “Flint’s actions in Gloucester city centre have been a nuisance, but the disruption he has caused to our hard-working NHS staff, and members of the public attending the hospital during a period of unprecedented demand is unacceptable, and will not be tolerated.

“This order was sought in an effort to stop Flint from continuing in this manner.”

Sergeant Andrew Doyle, of Gloucester Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Despite the best efforts to support Flint and prevent repeat behaviour, he has continued to cause problems both for residents and visitors to the city."

Gloucester City Safe Manager Steve Lindsay said: “Flint has caused a number of issues over the last six months, in particular the Gloucester Docks area. He has been causing harassment to members of the public.

“Luke has been offered housing and support, however, does not engage and at times can become quite aggressive.”

The injunction imposed by the courts forbids Flint from:

Engaging in conduct which causes or is capable of causing alarm or harassment or distress to any person within the city of Gloucester

Using or threatening to use violence towards any person with the city of Gloucester

Begging at any time or sitting down in a public place with personal items around him and/or displaying anything that could be used to receive money within the city of Gloucester;

Attending Gloucestershire Royal Hospital at any time except for an emergency or where there is a scheduled medical appointment.

Flint can be arrested if he attends the hospital. The order runs until 17 February 2024.

Anyone witnessing Flint breaching the order are asked to contact the police or the Solace team on 01452 396396.