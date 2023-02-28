Two of the South West's beaches have been named as some of the best in Europe.

New research carried out by Tripadvisor analysed millions of reviews from around the world in the past 12 months to compile the list.

They have revealed their Top 25 Best Beaches in Europe, with Reynisfjara Beach in Iceland given the first spot.

Two of the South West's beaches featured both in Cornwall and Dorset. However Devon, which is famous for its beautiful coast did not make the list.

Fistral Beach in Newquay has made a re-entry for 2022, after missing out on a place last year.

Weymouth beach features prominently in the list Credit: PA images

The Newquay beach, popular amongst surfers in particular, has been named number 22.

Tripadvisor called Fistral Beach the 'UK’s hottest surf spot', attracting visitors from across the world.

It is also a great spot for wildlife enthusiasts, with young humpback whales spotted off its coast earlier this month.

Weymouth, located on the heart of the Jurassic Coast in Dorset, climbed five spots this year to secure 14th place in Europe.

The beach is overlooked by a Georgian seafront, and was originally made popular by the frequent visits of King George III in the late 1700s.

Bournemouth Beach, also in Dorset, is another re-entry for this year coming in at No. 24.

The full list of winners can be found here.