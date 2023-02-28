A WW2 soldier's belongings have been found hidden in a gift parcel bought at a car boot sale.

Carol Mooney from Yorkshire says she now wants to trace the soldier who is believed to be in Bristol.

Carol said her sister-in-law sent her a gift set containing a tankard, cufflinks and a pen for Christmas.

She had bought the set at a car boot sale in the Bradford area.

Ms Mooney said after unwrapping the gift, she found documents hidden in the bottom of the box.

These were an army paybook dated 1944, a driving licence issued in 1976 and a Bible given by a military chaplain at the 10th Infantry training centre.

The soldier's signature features on the document Credit: BPM Media

The items also include guidance to soldiers to avoid giving clues to the enemy.

It reads: "REMEMBER - Never discuss military, naval or air matters in public or with any stranger no matter to what nationality he or she may belong.

"The enemy wants information about you, your unit, your destination. He will do his utmost to discover it.

"Keep him in the dark. Gossip on military subjects is highly dangerous to the country, whereas secrecy leads to success."

It ends: "BE ON YOUR GUARD and report any suspicious individual."

The items were all addressed to Sidney Duck at 4 Sandporch Road, Leeds.

Ms Mooney said the writing was difficult to read and the nearest match for that road name is Sandford Road in Kirkstall.

She said that in the paybook, Sidney Duck had written that he wished his possessions to be sent to his mother, Mrs PM Duck should he die while on active service.

But she said the driving licence dated in the 1970s suggests that Sidney Duck survived the war.

She contacted a local genealogist who said that Sidney Duck’s son now lives in Bristol and goes by the same name.

Ms Mooney said she would like to return the documents to the Duck family.