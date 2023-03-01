14 people have been jailed for their roles in a county lines drug dealing operation.

The organised crime group, made up of juveniles and adults, appeared before Exeter Crown Court over the last few weeks and months.

The group were involved in supplying class-A drugs across the South West.

Devon and Cornwall Police carried out a complex investigation over a 16-month period between October 2020 and February 2022.

Operation Harbinger, which was led by the force's Serious and Organised Crime Team, looked into prolific street dealing of both crack cocaine and heroin.

Four teenagers were given youth rehabilitation orders, whilst another three teenagers were handed youth referral orders.

Alfie Smith (top left), Liam Rhodes (top right), Robert Hadwin (bottom left) and James O'Reilly (bottom right) Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

29-year-old James O'Reilly of Old Quarry Drive, Exminster, was sentenced to 12 years.

Robert Hadwin, aged 31, of Ellery Drive, Liverpool, was sentenced to 6 years 9 months - 81 months .

Liam Rhodes, aged 21, originally from the Tiverton area, was sentenced to 26 months.

Alfie Smith, aged 21, originally from the Exeter area was sentenced to 20 months.

Colby Seatherton-Hill, aged 19, originally from the Tiverton area, was given an 18-month suspended sentence.

Alice Shotter, aged 32, of Exwick Road, Exeter, and an 18-year-old man from Exeter were given 20-month suspended sentences.

Two further adults await sentencing in the coming weeks.

The investigation revealed the organised crime group was made up of at least 16 defendants who were sourcing large quantities of drugs from Merseyside and selling these to drug users locally.

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The investigation found evidence of this Organised Crime Group being involved in widescale, sustained, serious drug dealing."

Leading Counsel Ray Tully KC told the court that "nine of the group were under the age of 18 when the conspiracy began" and that "in the case of some of the young offenders their actions went well beyond being merely ‘street dealers’ to directing operations."

Multiple arrests and drugs seizures were made during the investigation and in early February 2022 officers arrested the group in Liverpool and Devon and seized further items in relation to the offences.

The group were making about £2,000 a day when selling drugs in Exeter Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Officers also seized and reviewed over 100 mobile phones and 27 weapons including knives, imitation firearms, and CS spray.

In total, 35 drug lines have been attributed to the group with over 3,000 messages advertising drugs for sale found.

This included the ‘Ramzy’, ‘Scouse Terry’, ‘AJ’ and ‘Benny’ lines with the numbers changing regularly in an attempt to avoid detection.

Thirteen offenders pleaded guilty to the charges and three were found guilty by a jury following a trial in November 2022.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Sam Smoothy, said: “Throughout the life of the investigation the prosecution team prioritised keeping people safe by taking positive action against those involved where appropriate, ensuring that all the available evidence was carefully reviewed and considered. The charges, and ultimately the convictions, resulting from this investigation are based on the evidence presented to the court.”

DI Smoothy added: “This case sends a clear message to the public that where the evidence supports a prosecution, we will not tolerate criminality of this nature and public safety will always come first. Getting involved in the supply of drugs is serious and there are serious consequences when you are caught”.

Ann Hampshire, of the CPS South West Complex Casework Unit, said: “This was a complex case involving a drugs supply network sourcing cocaine and heroin from Liverpool to be sold in Devon, principally in Exeter, Torbay and North Devon.

"The criminal network was very active, with those involved boasting of taking £1000 per day for drugs they sold. These convictions reflect our commitment to dismantling organised crime groups who seek to profit from a trade that causes misery to communities.

“This was an unusual case involving some young people who took on leading roles in the criminality, instructing other youths to work on their behalf in the illegal drugs trade.

"It was particularly concerning to find that some of the youths also carried weapons. This kind of behaviour risks serious harm to the person carrying the weapon and those who they may encounter.

"Communication evidence supported by police observations and drug seizures provided vital evidence that enabled the police and CPS to build a strong case to secure these convictions and shut down the criminal network.

“The CPS works closely with our partners in the police to disrupt and dismantle criminal gangs who blight communities in the South West with their harmful and illegal trade in drugs”.

Weapons were also seized as part of the operation Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft, Head of Proactive Investigation said: “This investigation illustrates the changes and complexities that the Police and other agencies face with the growing direct involvement in children taking an active part in organised crime groups. This isn’t something we would have seen on this scale a decade ago.

“The specialist role of the Crown Prosecutor in this has been essential as without their guidance and input, as well of the presentation of the case by Mr Tully KC, we would not have effectively dismantled this OCG and prevented further victims being drawn into their web.

“This isn’t simple work, organised crime constantly evolves tactically and its insidious nature and influence demands that, as in this case, it is a system and community approach reliant on the public support.”