Bath Christmas Market dates for 2023 revealed

Every year hundreds of thousands of people flock to Bath to explore its Christmas market - and 2023 will be no different.

The organisers of the world-famous Christmas market have revealed it will return to the city for 18 days this year, running from Thursday 23 November to Sunday 10 December.

Applications for stall holders will open in mid-April.

Last year, the event attracted around 426,000 visitors and is believed to have provided a £50million boost to the local economy.

Bath and North East Somerset Council leader Kevin Guy said: “I am delighted to announce the dates for 2023 and even more so given the success of last year’s Christmas Market.

"Independent market research carried out during last year’s event shows a staggering economic benefit to the city. The 18-day event attracted almost half a million people, the majority of which were first-time visitors.

“Despite issues like the rail strike, the weather and the economic climate Bath Christmas Market was not only hugely popular with visitors it also received praise from traders and local businesses. We are now well underway with planning for this year’s event and I want to thank everyone who was involved and helped make it a success.”