A beach car park in Cornwall could be closed permanently as cars keep getting stuck in the sand.

Porth Beach in Newquay has been closed since August because of ongoing health and safety issues according to Cornwall Council.

Dozens of cars have been left stranded in the sand. Last summer, an AA van got stuck in the sand alongside a car it was trying to recover from the same beach.

Pictures at the time showed the recovery driver alongside a group of people trying to dig out the van from the sand.

A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: "Porth Beach Car Park has been closed since August due to ongoing health and safety issues caused by variations in sand levels exposing submerged rocks across the site and vehicles becoming trapped in the sand.

"While we have made attempts to tackle the issue by bringing in more sand to regrade the car park, the issue is caused by natural coastal processes and it is an exercise that needs to be repeated regularly.

"A decision on the long-term future of the car park will be made in consultation with the local Cornwall councillors – our priority as always is public safety and any decision will also need to ensure we are protecting the local environment."

While some residents in the area agree with the potential closure of Porth Beach car park, others have expressed their concern about access to the beach and the impact it will have on traffic along nearby roads.

In a post shared on Facebook, one resident said: "Cornwall Council are trying to close the beach parking on Porth Beach, this means the surrounding roads will get clogged up, disabled people will not be able to comfortably get from their cars straight on to the beach, businesses will suffer, and the main road is dangerous and I fear that an accident is waiting to happen."

One resident commented: "I think this is a really good idea. So many small children play around the stream down there, and I think the accident waiting to happen has been a child being hit by a car - as the stream has been right up against the car park.

"It will also make the beach a much more pleasant place to be."

Someone else wrote: "The knock on effect of parking will be horrendous.

"It would work better if they reinstated the car park attendant, more sensible parking, the stream managed etc."