Five people have been taken to hospital after a car left the road during a two-vehicle crash in North Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the A370 Weston Road, in Congresbury at around 2.15pm on Sunday 26 February.

Officers want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the collision or has dashcam footage.

They say they are especially keen to speak to the driver of a vehicle travelling towards Puxton who was seen at the area at the time of the collision.

The A370 was closed between M5 Junction 21 and Congresbury and was reopened at around 1.45am on Monday (27 February).

Anyone with any information is being asked to call 101 and quote reference 5223046769.