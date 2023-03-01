Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Digby the dog interrupts the live interview

North Devon teen Max Woosey has been camping out in his tent for the past three years, raising more than £700,000 for North Devon Hospice.

He has been nicknamed 'The Boy in the Tent' but has today announced he is finally calling it a night on camping out and return to sleeping inside.

But it was Max's dog who stole the show when the teenager was speaking about his three-year campout on GMB this morning.

It was at the start of his interview with presenter Susanna Reid that Digby, who has been Max's loyal companion throughout his camping adventure, decided to join in.

Susanna asked Max why he started camping and Digby barked as if to reply to the presenter.

Susanna said: "Was that Digby contributing to the interview? How wonderful and the connection between you is obviously really strong."

Later in the interview, Max is asked about a 'rather awkward' moment when he camped in the gardens at Number 10 and Boris Johnson's mischievous dog Dilyn would not behave.

Watch Max Woosey explain how Boris Johnson's dog made him run around for 20 minutes

Digby the dog decided to walk off from the interview, again as if on cue, with Max referencing his departure by saying 'Bye Digs'.

Max Woosey will be marking three years of sleeping out with a final celebratory campout on 1 April.

Max started to camp outside for charity at the start of the UK’s first lockdown in March 2020 to raise funds for the North Devon Hospice which helped to look after Max’s neighbour and friend, Rick Abbott, who gave him his first tent.

In total, he has been camping out for more than 1,000 days.

Max shares why he has been camping out for the past three years

Max chose the Broomhill Estate, just a few miles from his home in Braunton as his final camping spot and the hotel will host a mini-festival to celebrate the feat.

Max said: "It was amazing that so many people got in touch from all over the UK wanting to mark my three-year anniversary of camping out, but I wanted to stay close to home and celebrate with friends and family nearby.

"We are going to camp out on the grounds amongst the sculptures and have a big party.

"There’s going to be bands and live music, fireworks and food, special guests, axe-throwing, and really cool movie memorabilia. It’s going to be epic."