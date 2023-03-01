An MP received “faeces through their letterbox” after a political row over the Conservatives’ response to sewage discharges, according to East Devon Tory Simon Jupp.

He hit out at the Liberal Democrats for “accusing Conservative MPs of voting to pollute our waters and seas”, which he said was “ridiculous” and had led to “colleagues facing threats and abuse in the street”.

He described how an MP “recently received faeces through their letterbox as a result of this politics”.

Mr Jupp was speaking during a Westminster Hall debate he was leading on the performance of South West Water.

It was not clear which Lib Dem statement he was referencing, but the party has previously claimed: “New regulations passed by Conservative MPs will allow water companies to continue dumping sewage into our rivers and seas for another 15 years.”

The Lib Dem criticism followed the Government setting a statutory target that by 2038 the amount of phosphorus discharged into rivers from treated wastewater must be reduced by 80% against a 2020 baseline.

Mr Jupp told the Westminster Hall debate: “The Liberal Democrats have been accusing Conservative MPs of voting to pollute our waters and seas. This is quite frankly ridiculous. Why would any of us vote to put sewage in the sea?”

MP for Totnes, Conservative MP Anthony Mangnall added: “It’s not just ridiculous, it is incorrect because the legislation we have passed is the first piece of legislation ever to address this issue in the way that we are and ensuring that we are leading to meaningful action.

“So let’s be very, very clear about this, it is incorrect to suggest any member of Parliament voted to allow sewage to flow into our riverways or onto our coastline.”

Mr Jupp said he was proud of the action the Government had taken, adding: “This is the first Government in history to crack down on sewage discharges. Now political argument and debate have been pushed aside for taunts and jibes by people who really should know better.

“These claims have been misinterpreted and twisted in an often vicious way with, I’m afraid to say, dark consequences.

“Those present will know this has led to colleagues facing threats and abuse in the street, and on social media.

“I was really upset to hear that one honourable member recently received faeces through their letterbox as a result of this politics. This is unacceptable. And any member here today who repeats these claims should be ashamed of themselves.”

He had earlier told the debate the Conservatives had a plan to address the issue but added: “In a perfect world we would stop sewage spills completely, and immediately. But sadly this is virtually impossible in the short term.”

The incident comes after much discussion on South West Water and sewage discharges

Environment minister Rebecca Pow told the debate: “I really hope that we will get over this misinformation that’s been spread.”

She claimed independent fact-checkers “have shown a lot of the Liberal Democrat information that has been put out there has been absolutely incorrect and not credible”.

Fact-checking by an independent agency found the Lib Dems’ claim of Conservatives voting to allow sewage dumping for at least 15 more years was technically correct, but that the vote was not an explicit granting of permission to do so and was instead specifically about updating environmental targets.

Lib Dem environment spokesman Tim Farron told PA after the debate: “This kind of behaviour is completely abhorrent and no MP or staff should have to put up with it. I feel for Simon and his staff as I too have been on the receiving end of abusive behaviour.

“However, it is not right to blame people who are holding the Government to account for their actions.

“Millions of people across the country have voiced their dismay at sewage being dumped into rivers and coastlines, and the Liberal Democrats have been championing their cause.

“The basic fact is that Conservative MPs have voted to allow water companies to discharge sewage into rivers. Community groups, swimmers and political parties have held Conservative MPs to account in a sensible and grown-up manner. This is the way public debate should be conducted.”