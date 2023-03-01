Plymouth Argyle has announced £21million plans to transform a sports complex into a training base for its academy.

The club has today (1 March) unveiled plans to take over the Brickfields site in Devonport and start a major redevelopment of the leisure centre and the surrounding pitches, which will also become the permanent home of the club's women's team.

This will lead to the Plymouth Argyle Academy being able to go to the next level, with players being able to train and play in one place rather than in sites across the city and beyond.

It is a joint venture with the main club, Plymouth Argyle Community Trust, Plymouth Albion and Plymouth City Council and will alsoopen up the site to the wider community.

The Academy centre will include:

An improved suite of playing pitches including three grass football pitches, and replacingan existing grass rugby training pitch with a new 3G pitch

A new purpose-built Academy building, including classrooms for scholars, office space for Academy staff, changing rooms, a gym, and a parents’ lounge

A new floodlit 3G football pitch to replace a poor condition hockey pitch which is currently closed

A new, covered 3G football pitch

Conversion of the existing 60m x 40m rubber crumb pitch to two PlayZones exclusivelyfor public use

Better site access, public realm and parking

Opening up the site for community paths

Andrew Parkinson, Chief Executive Officer and Trustee of the Argyle Community Trust said: “This is a significant milestone in the club’s proud history, and provides great excitement for the future of Argyle, with the prospect of a permanent academy base taking us one step further in our strategic vision to see the club attract, retain and develop the region’s best young talent."