An 89-year-old man found dead at a house in Glastonbury has today (March 1) been identified by police.

Fredrick Burge was found at a property on George Street at around 12.30pm on Sunday 26 February.

A murder investigation led by the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) was launched and a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The man has since been released on bail while the investigation continues.

MCIT Detective Inspector Neil Meade said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Frederick's family at this extremely difficult time.

“Specially trained liaison officers are supporting them and will keep them updated as our inquiry progresses.”

He added: “A team of detectives are working tirelessly to establish exactly what happened to Frederick and identify those responsible for his death.

“Specialist crime scene investigators have carried out a forensic examination of the scene while we continue to review CCTV from the area.

"We understand people will be shocked by this incident and the neighbourhood policing team are carrying out high-visibility patrols to provide reassurance. Anyone with concerns or questions is encouraged to an officer or alternatively they can contact their local team."

"If you have any information which could help, please call 101 and quote reference 5223046697."