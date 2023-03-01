Play Brightcove video

Watch body-worn camera footage from the Bristol riots

A man who was caught kicking police officers on body-worn camera during the Bristol riots has been sent to prison.

Footage shows Carl Davis, who is from Bristol, kicking officers several times. He also kicked and punched a police station window.

The 26-year-old admitted rioting outside Bristol’s Bridewell Police station has been jailed for two years and six months.

He is the 32nd person to be sentenced for offences committed during the riots.

Carl Davis, of St Werburgh’s, Bristol has been jailed Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Judge James Patrick said the level of violence he used as “modest” in comparison to others he had previously imprisoned.

His sentence of takes the collective total to 98 years and 10 months.

Detective Superintendent James Riccio, the senior investigating officer, said: “Carl Davis posed for photographs in front of a burning police van following the awful of events of 21 March 2021.

“Hours earlier he had repeatedly kicked officers and contributed to the breaking of the police station window.

“He was by no means the worst offender on the night, but his actions were still completely unacceptable and it is right he faces the consequences.”