Devon's 'Tent Boy' will finally call it a night on camping out and return to sleeping in a bed, inside his parent's house.

Max Woosey will be marking three years of sleeping out with a final celebratory campout.

The teenager has already raised more than £700,000 for the North Devon Hospice over the last three years.

Max started to camp outside for charity at the start of the UK’s first lockdown in March 2020 to raise funds for the hospice which is a family favourite and helped to look after Max’s neighbour and friend, Rick Abbott, who gave him his first tent.

In total, he has been camping out for more than 1,000 days.

Max chose the Broomhill Estate, just a few miles from his home in Braunton as his final camping spot and the hotel will host a mini-festival to celebrate the feat.

Max said: "It was amazing that so many people got in touch from all over the UK wanting to mark my three-year anniversary of camping out, but I wanted to stay close to home and celebrate with friends and family nearby.

"We are going to camp out on the grounds amongst the sculptures and have a big party.

"There’s going to be bands and live music, fireworks and food, special guests, axe-throwing, and really cool movie memorabilia! It’s going to be epic!"

Max has spent more than 1000 nights sleeping in a tent Credit: ITV News

Stephen Roberts, Chief Executive of North Devon Hospice, said: "This is a perfect way for Max to finish his fundraising challenge, which has been such an adventure and something he can look back on with so much pride.

"The funds he raised for North Devon Hospice in this time have made a real difference to the patients and families we support.

"Max has directly funded 15 nurses for a whole year. In that time, those nurses will have supported in excess of 500 patients who were facing the impact of a life-limiting illness like cancer.”

Tickets for the day-long festival go on sale today (1 March) and all proceeds from the day of the festival will be donated to the hospice.

