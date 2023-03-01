Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a woman was repeatedly stabbed in Bristol yesterday afternoon (February 28).

Avon and Somerset Police were called to Filton Avenue on the outskirts of the city to reports of a serious assault outside of a pub in the area.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics where she is receiving treatment for her wounds. Her injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody.

Filton Road was closed in both directions while detectives carried out their investigations.

In a statement, police said: "Anyone who witnessed what happened, or may have dashcam footage of the area from this afternoon, and has yet to speak with police is asked to call us on 101 and quote reference number 5223048570.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or contact them through their website"